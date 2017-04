(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 8 South Korean shares rebounded sharply from 16-month lows hit this week, with Thursday's trading supported by upbeat U.S. jobs data and a pause in tumbling global oil prices.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.1 percent at 1,905.65 points.

The South Korean won edged higher after a choppy session, underpinned by foreign capital inflows as risk appetite picked up on the positive U.S. data.

The local currency was quoted at 1,096.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,099.9 seen at the end of Wednesday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)