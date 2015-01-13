(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 13 South Korean shares edged lower on Tuesday as oil prices resumed their slide, hitting fresh multi-year lows and weighing commodity-linked sectors such as refiners and petrochemicals.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.2 percent to close at 1,917.14 points.

Hyundai Glovis plunged by the daily limit of 15 percent, after an unsuccessful bid to sell $1.25 billion worth of shares in the logistics arm of Hyundai Motor Group by the automaker's chairman and vice-chairman.

Hyundai Mobis shares outperformed the broader market, rallying 11.6 percent on expectations that Hyundai Motor's succession process may be gaining traction despite the failed stake sale of Hyundai Glovis.

The South Korean won drifted lower after a choppy session amid the underlying risk-off mood in markets.

The won was quoted at 1,083.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,081.4 seen at the end of Monday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)