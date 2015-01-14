(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Jan 14 The South Korean won
climbed to a 10-week high versus the dollar on Wednesday,
tracking gains in the Japanese yen after a collapse in
commodity prices sent jittery investors rishing to find safe
havens.
A stronger yen allows investors more flexibility in betting
on a higher won because it reduces the prospect of intervention
by South Korean financial authorities to keep the currency
competitive with that of Japan.
The won was quoted at 1,082.2 to the dollar at
end of domestic trade, compared to 1,083.5 at Tuesday's session
close.
South Korean shares drifted lower on Wednesday as broad
risk-off sentiment triggered by fears of slowing global growth
kept investors on the backfoot.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.18 percent to close at 1,913.66 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)