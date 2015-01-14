(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 14 The South Korean won climbed to a 10-week high versus the dollar on Wednesday, tracking gains in the Japanese yen after a collapse in commodity prices sent jittery investors rishing to find safe havens.

A stronger yen allows investors more flexibility in betting on a higher won because it reduces the prospect of intervention by South Korean financial authorities to keep the currency competitive with that of Japan.

The won was quoted at 1,082.2 to the dollar at end of domestic trade, compared to 1,083.5 at Tuesday's session close.

South Korean shares drifted lower on Wednesday as broad risk-off sentiment triggered by fears of slowing global growth kept investors on the backfoot.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.18 percent to close at 1,913.66 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)