SEOUL Jan 15 The South Korean won pared
losses while bond prices extended falls on Thursday, after South
Korea's central bank held its policy interest rates steady, as
some investors had priced in expectations of a surprise rate
cut.
The Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged and sharply
cut this year's economic growth and inflation forecasts, but its
firm conviction in a sustained recovery took the air out of
prospects of an imminent rate cut.
The local currency was quoted at 1,083.3 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with 1,082.2
seen at the end of Wednesday's session, recovering from an
intraday trough of 1,087.3 but still closing lower.
March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 24
basis points to trade at 108.46.
South Korean shares closed nearly unchanged on Thursday
after a rangebound trading session, as jitters over sluggish
global growth were calmed by a recovery in recently battered
commodity prices.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
up 0.03 percent to close at 1,914.14 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)