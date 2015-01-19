(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 19 South Korean shares closed Monday's session with a modest rally, led by hefty gains in commodity-linked sectors such as refiners and shipbuilders after oil prices rebounded to snap a seven-week losing streak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.77 percent to close at 1,902.62.

The South Korean won pared earlier losses to drift a shade lower against the dollar on Monday, tracking gains in the yen after a plunge in Chinese stocks triggered a flurry of safe-haven bids for the Japanese currency.

The won was quoted at 1,078.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with 1,077.3 at the close on Friday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)