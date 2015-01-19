(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Jan 19 South Korean shares closed
Monday's session with a modest rally, led by hefty gains in
commodity-linked sectors such as refiners and shipbuilders after
oil prices rebounded to snap a seven-week losing streak.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 0.77 percent to close at 1,902.62.
The South Korean won pared earlier losses to drift a
shade lower against the dollar on Monday, tracking gains in the
yen after a plunge in Chinese stocks triggered a flurry
of safe-haven bids for the Japanese currency.
The won was quoted at 1,078.0 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with 1,077.3 at the
close on Friday.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)