SEOUL Jan 20 South Korean shares closed higher on Tuesday as investors cheered better-than-expected Chinese economic growth data, while hopes of bolder stimulus measures from the European Central Bank (ECB) also underpinned sentiment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.8 percent to close at 1,918.31 points.

The South Korean won slumped against the dollar on Tuesday, as a weakening Japanese yen prompted investors to cut bullish positions in the local currency on heightened risk of intervention by the financial authorities.

The won was quoted at 1,088.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,078.0 seen at the end of Monday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)