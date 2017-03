(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 22 South Korean shares closed nearly flat while the South Korean won fell by a whisker on Thursday, with broader market activity seen subdued ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy decision later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down 0.02 percent to close at 1,920.82 points.

The local currency was quoted at 1,084.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with 1,084.8 at the end of Wednesday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)