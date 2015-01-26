(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 26 South Korean shares closed nearly unchanged on Monday, with investors curbing riskier bets after an election victory by the anti-austerity Syriza party in Greece rekindled worries over instability in the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.02 percent lower to close at 1,935.68 points.

The South Korean won closed higher against the dollar on Monday, tracking sharp gains in the yen as broad risk-off sentiments triggered a safe-haven rally in the Japanese currency.

The won was quoted at 1,080.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with 1,084.1 at the end of Friday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)