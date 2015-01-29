(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Jan 29 The South Korean won was
driven lower on Thursday by strengthening expectations of an
interest rate cut from the Bank of Korea, after Singapore's
unexpected policy easing on Wednesday put pressure on regional
peers to follow.
Falls in the won widened later in the session as dollar/won
shorts were squeezed out of their positions in anticipation of
exporter demand for won from month-end settlements.
The won was quoted at 1,093.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,084.5 seen at the
end of Wednesday's session.
South Korean shares slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve
indicated that it remained on course to raise interest rates
this year in a surprisingly hawkish stance, despite a rather
murky outlook for global growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.54 percent to close at 1,951.02 points, stepping back from a
seven-week high posted in the previous session.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)