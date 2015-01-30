(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Jan 30 South Korean shares closed little changed on Friday, as encouragement from upbeat U.S. economics data and an earnings-driven Wall Street rally were offset by a steep decline in POSCO shares.

Shares in POSCO, South Korea's largest steelmaker, plunged 7.7 percent after the company posted weaker-than-expected fourth quarter earnings on slowing demand from China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked down 0.09 percent to close at 1,949.26 points. The main bourse wraps up the month with a 1.8 percent gain, buoyed by the European Central Bank's massive bond-buying stimulus programme.

The South Korean won erased early falls to close nearly flat against the dollar on Friday, finding late support from month-end exporter demand for the local currency.

The won was quoted at 1,093.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,093.9 seen at the end of Thursday's session.

The South Korean currency has risen 0.5 percent this month, though facing a recent downdraft from an increasingly divergent monetary policy outlook between the U.S. and other major central banks. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)