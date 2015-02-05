(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 5 South Korean shares pulled away from a 2-month high in the previous session as investors shied away from riskier assets in light of a renewed oil plunge and the European Central Bank's hard-nosed stance on Greek debt.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 0.51 percent to close at 1,952.84 points.

The South Korean won retreated against the dollar on Thursday with offshore funds kept away by risk-off sentiment while China's easing of its bank reserve ratio also weighed on the won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,090.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,084.1 at Wednesday's session close. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)