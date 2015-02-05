(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 5 South Korean shares pulled away
from a 2-month high in the previous session as investors shied
away from riskier assets in light of a renewed oil plunge and
the European Central Bank's hard-nosed stance on Greek debt.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed
0.51 percent to close at 1,952.84 points.
The South Korean won retreated against the dollar on
Thursday with offshore funds kept away by risk-off sentiment
while China's easing of its bank reserve ratio also weighed on
the won.
The local currency was quoted at 1,090.5 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,084.1
at Wednesday's session close.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)