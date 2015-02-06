(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 6 South Korean shares reversed narrow losses seen earlier in the session to end a shade higher on Friday, although a mood of caution prevailed in the market ahead of the key U.S. non-farm payrolls report due for release later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.14 percent to close at 1,955.52 points.

The South Korean won closed a tick higher against the dollar on Friday, underpinned by a $1.1 billion block deal of Hyundai Glovis shares which boosted demand for the local currency by offshore funds.

The local currency was quoted at 1,089.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with 1,090.5 at Thursday's close. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)