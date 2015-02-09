(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 9 South Korean shares fell to a two-week closing low on Monday after dismal trade data from China, the largest customer for South Korean exports, stoked worries of a deepening slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.44 percent to close at 1,947.00 points, its lowest since Jan. 26.

The South Korean won fell against the dollar on Monday after data showing robust U.S. jobs growth bolstered the case for an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The local currency was quoted at 1,094.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,089.7 seen the end of Friday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)