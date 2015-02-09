Samsung Elec shares edge up after unveiling Galaxy S8
SEOUL, March 30 Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened up 0.2 percent at 2,094,000 won ($1,885.87) on Thursday following the launch of its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone.
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 9 South Korean shares fell to a two-week closing low on Monday after dismal trade data from China, the largest customer for South Korean exports, stoked worries of a deepening slowdown in the world's second largest economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.44 percent to close at 1,947.00 points, its lowest since Jan. 26.
The South Korean won fell against the dollar on Monday after data showing robust U.S. jobs growth bolstered the case for an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
The local currency was quoted at 1,094.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,089.7 seen the end of Friday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
SEOUL, March 30 Shares of tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd opened up 0.2 percent at 2,094,000 won ($1,885.87) on Thursday following the launch of its Galaxy S8 flagship smartphone.
SYDNEY, March 30 Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia Ltd said on Thursday it would miss a 2018 deadline to register some of its products for sale in China, heaping pressure on a company that has struggled with regulations in its main export market.