SEOUL Feb 10 The South Korean won was firmer against the dollar while treasury bonds plunged on Tuesday, after finance minister Choi Kyung-hwan hinted that the country's monetary policy could stand pat for a while, squeezing out positions betting on a rate cut.

The local currency was quoted at 1,089.7 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared to 1,094.9 at the end of Monday's session.

Benchmark three-year bond futures for March delivery were trading down 0.26 points at 108.45 as of 0600 GMT.

South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as risk appetites were sapped by growing friction between Greece's anti-austerity government and its creditors, creating further doubt about the debt-saddled country's future in the euro zone.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.57 percent to close at 1,935.86 points, slipping below the index's 20-day moving average. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)