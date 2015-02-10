US STOCKS-Futures dip on last day of strong quarter
March 31 U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Friday as investors prepared to lock in gains, with Wall Street set for its best first quarter in four years.
SEOUL Feb 10 The South Korean won was firmer against the dollar while treasury bonds plunged on Tuesday, after finance minister Choi Kyung-hwan hinted that the country's monetary policy could stand pat for a while, squeezing out positions betting on a rate cut.
The local currency was quoted at 1,089.7 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared to 1,094.9 at the end of Monday's session.
Benchmark three-year bond futures for March delivery were trading down 0.26 points at 108.45 as of 0600 GMT.
South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as risk appetites were sapped by growing friction between Greece's anti-austerity government and its creditors, creating further doubt about the debt-saddled country's future in the euro zone.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.57 percent to close at 1,935.86 points, slipping below the index's 20-day moving average. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 The youth wing of South Africa's ruling African National Congress welcomes President Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle and the appointment of "experienced and intelligent" Malusi Gigaba as finance minister, its leader said on Friday.