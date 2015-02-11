(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 11 The South Korean won fell against the dollar on Wednesday as a weaker yen raised the risk of intervention by financial authorities to keep in check the won's strength relative to the Japanese currency.

The won was quoted at 1,097.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,089.7 seen at the end of Tuesday's session.

South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, led by weighty gains in the technology sector after Wall Street peers rallied overnight.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.51 percent to close at 1,945.70 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)