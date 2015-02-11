(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 11 The South Korean won fell
against the dollar on Wednesday as a weaker yen raised
the risk of intervention by financial authorities to keep in
check the won's strength relative to the Japanese currency.
The won was quoted at 1,097.7 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,089.7 seen at the
end of Tuesday's session.
South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, led by weighty gains
in the technology sector after Wall Street peers rallied
overnight.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.51 percent to close at 1,945.70 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)