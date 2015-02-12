(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 12 The South Korean won fell to its lowest level in more than five weeks on Thursday as investors shunned riskier assets amid uncertainty over Greece's debt future, while the weakening yen intensified the risk of market intervention by financial authorities.

The won was quoted at 1,110.7 to the dollar at the close of onshore trade, down nearly 1.2 percent from Wednesday's close.

South Korean shares fell on Thursday to track similar declines in regional peers, as worries over Greece triggered broad risk aversion in equity markets across the globe.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.21 percent to close at 1,941.63 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)