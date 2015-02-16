(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 16 South Korean shares were effectively unchanged on Monday as investors held back aggressive bets ahead of Tuesday's Bank of Korea policy meeting and news from Greece's debt talks with international creditors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 0.04 percent to close at 1,958.23 points.

The South Korean won reversed early gains to turn lower as investors covered short positions in the dollar, although broader market activity was choppy with U.S. markets closed for a holiday.

The local currency was quoted at 1,102.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Friday's close of 1,097.0. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)