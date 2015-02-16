(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Feb 16 South Korean shares were
effectively unchanged on Monday as investors held back
aggressive bets ahead of Tuesday's Bank of Korea policy meeting
and news from Greece's debt talks with international creditors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
up 0.04 percent to close at 1,958.23 points.
The South Korean won reversed early gains to turn
lower as investors covered short positions in the dollar,
although broader market activity was choppy with U.S. markets
closed for a holiday.
The local currency was quoted at 1,102.4 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Friday's
close of 1,097.0.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)