SEOUL Feb 23 South Korean shares scaled a 2-1/2
month peak on Monday as investors were relieved by a compromise
deal between Greece and its creditors that prevented the
debt-strapped nation from defaulting.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.35 percent to finish at 1,968.39 points, its highest closing
level since December 9.
The South Korean won stumbled against the dollar on
Monday, as investors played catch-up to falls in the local
currency's offshore rate during an extended holiday break for
domestic markets.
The won was quoted at 1,108.7 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to the previous
session close of 1,101.8 last Tuesday.
The South Korean financial markets were closed from
Wednesday through Friday last week for the Lunar New Year
holidays.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)