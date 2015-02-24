(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 24 South Korean shares hit a fresh 2-1/2 month peak on Tuesday as worries that Greece could leave the euro zone faded, although gains were capped by a sharp plunge in crude oil prices overnight.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.4 percent at 1,976.12 points.

The South Korean won drifted lower against the dollar after a choppy trading session, with investors awaiting further clues from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's testimony in front of Congress.

The local currency was quoted at 1,109.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,108.7 seen at the end of Monday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)