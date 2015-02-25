(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 25 South Korean shares climbed to a 5-month high on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held back from giving clear hints on when the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.7 percent to close at 1,990.47 points, its highest close since Oct. 1.

The main bourse extended gains after a survey on China's manufacturing activity edged up to a four-month high, marginally beating forecasts.

The South Korean won strengthened nearly 1 percent against the dollar on uncertainty over the timing of the next U.S. rate hike, finding further support from exporter demand for month-end settlements.

The local currency was quoted at 1,099.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,109.9 at the end of Tuesday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)