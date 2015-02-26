(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 26 South Korean shares reversed early losses to close higher for a seventh consecutive session on Thursday, with risk appetites underpinned by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's hints that the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.13 percent to end at 1,993.08 points, another five-month closing high.

The South Korean won crept higher against the dollar, finding support from exporter demand for month-end settlements.

The local currency was quoted at 1,097.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,099.0 at the close of Wednesday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)