(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Feb 27 Seoul shares snapped a seven-session winning streak on Friday, as heavyweights such as Hyundai Motor fell, but still posted strong gains for the month to build on the nearly 2 percent rise in January.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended the day 0.37 percent lower at 1,985.80 points. The index had climbed 2.6 percent over the past seven sessions.

Despite Friday's decline, the Seoul stock market posted a 1.9 percent increase for the month.

In the currency market, the won ended the local session slightly lower at 1,098.4 per dollar after a light trading session, compared with the previous close of 1,097.2. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)