SEOUL, March 2 South Korean shares touched a
fresh five-month high on Monday after a cut last week by largest
trading partner China in its benchmark lending and deposit
rates, in a bid to bolster its flagging economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.55 percent to close at 1,996.81 points.
The main bourse was underpinned by a rally of 4.9 percent
in Samsung Electronics en route to a 9-month
intraday high, after the world's largest handset manufacturer
unveiled the newest product in its Galaxy S line of
smartphones.
The South Korean won fell on Monday as investors were
caught wary of a weakening yen, although it pared losses
in afternoon trade on exporter demand for settlements.
The local currency was quoted at 1,100.8 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Friday's
session close of 1,098.4.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)