SEOUL, March 4 South Korean shares and the won barely moved on Wednesday as most investors chose to take a breather ahead of monetary policy meetings later this week at the Bank of Canada and European Central Bank.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished trade at 1,998.29, down 0.2 percent from Tuesday while the local currency was quoted at 1,097.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent compared to Tuesday's close of 1,096.4. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)