(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 6 South Korean shares rose to their highest close in five months on Friday as foreigners snapped up stocks ahead of the European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus programme set to start next week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.7 percent at 2,012.94 points, notching its seventh straight week of gains on a weekly basis.

For the week, the KOSPI rose 1.4 percent.

The South Korean won climbed against the dollar on improved appetite for risk, but broad strength in the greenback held back gains.

The local currency was quoted at 1,098.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, up 0.2 percent compared to Thursday's close of 1,101.3. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)