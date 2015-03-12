US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as healthcare bill in doubt
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.32 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 12 The South Korean won regained ground from its earlier slide to end onshore trade up against the dollar on Thursday as traders took profits from the dollar's recent rally after the Bank of Korea surprisingly cut rates.
The won stood at 1,126.4 against the dollar, nearly flat from its domestic close of 1,126.5 on Wednesday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) erased modest gains earlier in the session and fell for a fourth straight day, finishing down 0.5 percent at 1,970.59 points. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P up 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.32 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 24 Wall Street's predilection for a glass-half-full view of President Donald Trump was on full display Friday as investors backed off fears that a failure to repeal Obamacare would endanger Trump's entire agenda in favor of optimism that he would simply get on with tax cuts and infrastructure spending.