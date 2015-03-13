(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 13 South Korean shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Friday, boosted by hopes that lower interest rates would prop up business, while the won gave up earlier gains and fell against the dollar.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.8 percent at 1,985.79 points.

On a weekly basis, however, the KOSPI broke a seven-week rally, falling nearly 1.4 percent.

The Bank of Korea surprised markets but cutting interest rates on Thursday to spur the sluggish economy.

The won edged down to end onshore trade at 1,128.5 to the dollar from the previous session's close of 1,126.4 as local importers weighed on the currency. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)