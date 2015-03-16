(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 16 The South Korean won fell
on Monday on caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy
meeting later this week and after erasing early losses on the
perception it may be oversold over a short period.
The won ended onshore trade at 1,131.5 per
dollar, down from the previous close of 1,128.5 but far above a
session low of 1,136.6, which was its weakest in 20 months.
The stock market's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price
Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.08 percent at 1,987.33 points
as gains of big export firms were offset by declines of
energy-related issues.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Michael
Perry)