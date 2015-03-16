(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 16 The South Korean won fell on Monday on caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week and after erasing early losses on the perception it may be oversold over a short period.

The won ended onshore trade at 1,131.5 per dollar, down from the previous close of 1,128.5 but far above a session low of 1,136.6, which was its weakest in 20 months.

The stock market's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.08 percent at 1,987.33 points as gains of big export firms were offset by declines of energy-related issues. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Michael Perry)