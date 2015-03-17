(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 17 South Korean shares had their best day in 20 months on Tuesday on speculation that the weaker-than-expected U.S. data will prompt the Federal Reserve to be cautious in considering an early interest rate hike.

The benchmark Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 2.14 percent at 2,029.91 points, the fastest daily percentage gain since July 11, 2013. The closing level hit the highest since Sept. 26, 2014.

The won also gained on heavy foreign purchases of local shares, finishing onshore trade at 1,128.9 per dollar, up 0.23 percent from the previous close of 1,131.5. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and SImon Cameron-Moore)