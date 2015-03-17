(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 17 South Korean shares had their
best day in 20 months on Tuesday on speculation that the
weaker-than-expected U.S. data will prompt the Federal Reserve
to be cautious in considering an early interest rate hike.
The benchmark Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closed up 2.14 percent at 2,029.91 points, the fastest
daily percentage gain since July 11, 2013. The closing level hit
the highest since Sept. 26, 2014.
The won also gained on heavy foreign purchases of
local shares, finishing onshore trade at 1,128.9 per dollar, up
0.23 percent from the previous close of 1,131.5.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and SImon
Cameron-Moore)