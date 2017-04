(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 18 South Korean shares and the won finished onshore trade nearly flat on Wednesday ahead of a decision from the Federal Reserve expected to give further clues on when it will begin hiking U.S. interest rates.

The benchmark Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 2,028.45 points, compared to the previous close at 2,029.91.

The won finished onshore trade down 0.1 percent at 1,129.9 per dollar. Its previous close was 1,128.9. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)