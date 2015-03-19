(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 19 The South Korean won made its strongest daily gain for five weeks against the dollar on Thursday as investors priced in a later start to the Federal Reserve's looming interest rate hikes after the U.S. central bank's policy meeting this week.

The won's percentage gain was the largest since Feb. 13, as it finished onshore trade up 1.1 percent at 1,117.2 per dollar, compared to a previous close at 1,129.9.

Analysts at Samsung Futures said in a note that they expected the dollar/won exchange rate to remain volatile for the time being, with the dollar's recent strength watered down by the Fed's dovish remarks.

The benchmark Korean Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.5 percent at 2,037.89 points, compared to the previous close at 2,028.45. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)