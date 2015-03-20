(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 20 South Korean shares ended almost unchanged on Friday but posted their sharpest weekly gain in 10 months on reduced worries about chances for an early U.S. interest rate increase.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.03 percent at 2,037.24 points. On the week, the index rose 2.6 percent, marking the best increase since the week ended May 16, 2014.

The won ended onshore trade at 1,123.0 per dollar, edging down 0.5 percent from the previous close of 1,117.2. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)