SEOUL, March 23 The South Korean won rose on Monday, propped up by broad dollar weakness and demand from domestic exporters, although some investors remained wary over possible dollar-buying intervention by local authorities to keep its gains in check.

The won finished onshore trade up 0.8 percent against the dollar at 1,114.6, compared with its previous close of 1,123.0.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed nearly flat at 2,036.59 points, from the last session's close at 2,037.24, with many investors chosing to remain on the sidelines due to recent volatility in the dollar-won exchange rate. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)