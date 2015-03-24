(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 24 The South Korean won extended gains to hit a more than two-week high on Tuesday as uncertainty over the timing of U.S. interest rate hikes lifted some emerging-market currencies.

The won finished onshore trade up 0.9 percent at 1,104.6 per dollar, just off a session high of 1,104.5, its strongest since March 6.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.2 percent to 2,041.37 points, its highest close in six months. Foreigners were net buyers of local shares for an eighth consecutive session. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)