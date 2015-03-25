(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, March 25 The South Korean won rose
for a third straight session on Wednesday and touched a near
three-week high on continued offshore demand for the local
currency.
The won finished onshore trade up 0.3 percent at
1,100.8 per dollar compared to its previous domestic close at
1,104.6 on Tuesday.
The currency rose as high as 1,100.7, its strongest since
March 6, prompting some caution among investors that foreign
exchange authorities may intervene to curb the won's strength.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
nearly flat at 2,042.81 points, compared to the previous close
of 2,041.37 points.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by Yena Park;
Editing by Kim Coghill)