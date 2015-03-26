(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 26 The South Korean won snapped a three-day winning streak on Thursday as local currency dealers said they suspected Seoul's foreign exchange authorities were intervening to buy the greenback.

The won finished onshore trade down 0.7 percent at 1,108.0 on the dollar compared with its previous domestic close at 1,100.8 on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1 percent to 2,022.56 points from the previous close of 2,042.81 points as technology and medical stocks matched declines in their U.S. peers on Wednesday.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell sharply on profit-taking, finishing down 4.3 percent to 1,421,000 won. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)