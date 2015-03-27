(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 27 The South Korean won rose on Friday, propped up by dollar sales by exporters, which tend to rush in near the end of the month, and posted its sharpest weekly gain in 11 months.

The won finished onshore trade up 0.4 percent at 1,103.3 per dollar compared with its close at 1,108.0 on Thursday. It rose 1.8 percent this week, its best weekly performance since early April last year.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.1 percent to 2,019.8 points. Seoul shares dropped 0.9 percent this week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)