SEOUL, March 30 South Korean shares rose on Monday on hopes for improving earnings at key industries and as brokerages jumped on optimism about their prospects.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.5 percent at 2,030.04 points. The brokerage sector index jumped 5.0 percent to 2,303.01 points.

The won finished onshore trade down 0.1 percent at 1,104.9 per dollar, compared with Friday's close at 1,103.3. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)