SEOUL, March 31 South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, buoyed as gains on Wall Street and steps by China to shore up its economy boosted risk appetites.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.5 percent at 2,041.03 points. During March, it rose 2.8 percent, its biggest gain since July. For the first quarter, the KOSPI rose 6.5 percent.

The won finished onshore trade down 0.4 percent at 1,109.5 per dollar from the previous close at 1,104.9. The currency lost 1 percent on the month. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)