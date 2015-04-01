(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 1 The won rose more than half a percent against the dollar on Wednesday on a globally softer dollar and after South Korea posted a record monthly trade surplus for March.

The won finished onshore trade up 0.6 percent at 1,102.4 per dollar from the previous close at 1,109.5.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.6 percent at 2,028.45 points, compared with Tuesday's close at 2,041.03 points. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Michael Perry)