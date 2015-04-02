(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 2 The South Korean won rose to a 4 week-high against the dollar on Thursday after soft U.S. data pressured the dollar globally.

The won ended local trade up 0.6 percent at 1,095.5 per dollar, after rising as high as 1,095.2 during the session to hit the strongest intraday level since March 4. It closed on Wednesday at 1,102.4.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed nearly flat at 2,029.07 points, just above the previous close at 2,028.45 points. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)