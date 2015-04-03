(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 3 South Korea's main share index reached its highest close since mid-September, tracking Wall Street while some investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 0.8 percent at 2,045.42 points, its highest closing level since Sept. 19.

Seoul shares climbed 1.3 percent this week.

The won finished onshore trade up 0.3 percent at 1,092.7 per dollar from the previous close at 1,095.5 after reaching as high as 1,092.2 to post its highest intraday level since Feb. 10. The currency rose 1 percent this week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)