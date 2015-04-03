(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, April 3 South Korea's main share index
reached its highest close since mid-September, tracking Wall
Street while some investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
U.S. jobs report later in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 0.8 percent at 2,045.42 points, its highest closing level
since Sept. 19.
Seoul shares climbed 1.3 percent this week.
The won finished onshore trade up 0.3 percent at
1,092.7 per dollar from the previous close at 1,095.5 after
reaching as high as 1,092.2 to post its highest intraday level
since Feb. 10. The currency rose 1 percent this week.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)