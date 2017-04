(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 6 The South Korean won rose to a more than 2-month high against the dollar on Monday after a weak U.S. jobs report drove down the U.S. currency.

The won ended local trade up 0.7 percent at 1,084.8 per dollar, after rising as high as 1,082.5 to hit the strongest intraday level since Jan. 28.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,046.43 points, its strongest closing high Sept. 19, 2014. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)