SEOUL, April 8 The won edged down against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting minutes later in the day and the Bank of Korea's policy meeting on Thursday.

The South Korean currency ended local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,091.0 per dollar.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.6 percent to 2,059.26 points, its highest close since Sept. 17. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)