SEOUL, April 20 South Korean shares erased early falls to edge up on Monday after Beijing boosted Chinese banks' lending power to shore up the economy of South Korea's biggest trading partner, defying uncertainty over Greece's debt future.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to 2,146.71 points, the highest close since Aug. 1, 2011, rising for a seventh consecutive session.

The won ended local trade up 0.4 percent at 1,079.2 per dollar, its highest level since Jan. 28. It closed at 1,083.7 on Friday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)