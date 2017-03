(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 21 The South Korean won slid against the dollar on Tuesday, snapping a three-day gaining streak after the dollar rose broadly on worries about a debt default by cash-strapped Greece.

The won finished its onshore trade down 0.4 percent at 1,083.4 per dollar, compared with the previous close at 1,079.2.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.1 percent to 2,144.79 points, breaking a seven-day winning streak. It closed at 2,146.71 on Monday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)