SEOUL, April 23 The South Korean won fell against the dollar on Thursday as the greenback strengthened after positive U.S. economic data lifted expectations that Federal Reserve policymakers may soon raise interest rates.

The won ended local trade down 0.2 percent at 1,082.2 per dollar from the previous close at 1,079.6.

Seoul shares jumped to a near four-year high as offshore investors continued to pour in funds as major corporate earnings beat expectations.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.4 percent at 2,173.41, after rising as high as 2,174.72, its highest intraday level since July 27, 2011. It closed at 2,143.89 on Wednesday.

Shares in Hyundai Motor Co soared 3.2 percent after announcing operating profit of 1.91 trillion won ($1.76 billion). The result was ahead of the 1.7 trillion won average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)