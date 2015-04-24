(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 24 South Korean shares erased early gains to fall on Friday, stepping back from a near four-year high scored in the session as some investors took profits.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 2,159.80 points. KOSPI touched as high as 2,189.54 points, its highest intraday level since July 8, 2011. It was up 0.8 percent this week, rising for a fourth consecutive week.

The won ended local trade up 0.3 percent at 1,079.4 per dollar. It closed at 1,082.2 on Thursday. The currency climbed 0.4 percent this week. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Michael Perry)