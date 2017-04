(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 27 The South Korean won climbed to a three-month high against the dollar on Monday, bolstered by continued offshore investor interest in Seoul stocks and broad greenback weakness following more lukewarm U.S. data.

The won ended onshore trade up 0.6 percent at 1,073.0 per dollar, its highest since Jan. 16. It closed at 1,079.4 on Friday.

Local traders said they suspected dollar-buying smoothing operations by foreign exchange authorities to indirectly check the won's strength against the greenback and the Japanese yen.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.1 percent at 2,157.54 points. The main bourse slid for two sessions after hitting a near four-year closing high on Thursday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Additional reporting by KyoungHo Lee)