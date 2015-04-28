(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, April 28 The South Korean won climbed to
a near six-month high against the dollar on Tuesday on
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will take a dovish stance
on the timing of an interest rate hike.
The won ended onshore trade up 0.3 percent
at 1,070.0 per dollar, the highest level since Oct. 31. On
Monday, it closed at 1,073.0.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down 0.5 percent to 2,147.67 points. The main bourse slid for
three straight sessions.
Offshore investors snapped a 15-day buying streak, dumping a
net 3.5 billion won ($3.27 million) of Kospi shares, preliminary
exchange data showed.
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)