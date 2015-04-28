(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 28 The South Korean won climbed to a near six-month high against the dollar on Tuesday on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will take a dovish stance on the timing of an interest rate hike.

The won ended onshore trade up 0.3 percent at 1,070.0 per dollar, the highest level since Oct. 31. On Monday, it closed at 1,073.0.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged down 0.5 percent to 2,147.67 points. The main bourse slid for three straight sessions.

Offshore investors snapped a 15-day buying streak, dumping a net 3.5 billion won ($3.27 million) of Kospi shares, preliminary exchange data showed. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)